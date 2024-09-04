Cyclist dead after Lakeshore collision

A cyclist has died after a collision with a vehicle on Morris Road in Lakeshore Township.

On Tuesday evening just after 7, emergency services were called to Morris Road between Richardson Side Road and Lee Avenue.

OPP said the cyclist was taken to hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The roadway was closed for six hours as the investigation was underway, but has since reopened.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.