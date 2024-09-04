WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Cyclist dead after Lakeshore collision

    Source: OPP West Region/X. Source: OPP West Region/X.
    Share

    A cyclist has died after a collision with a vehicle on Morris Road in Lakeshore Township.

    On Tuesday evening just after 7, emergency services were called to Morris Road between Richardson Side Road and Lee Avenue.

    OPP said the cyclist was taken to hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

    The roadway was closed for six hours as the investigation was underway, but has since reopened.

    Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News