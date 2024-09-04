Final phase of Wheatley gas investigation underway; ‘we're prepping for what's going to happen next’

Demolition has recently concluded in downtown Wheatley and work is now beginning on the final phase of investigation to determine if there are any additional hazardous wells on the site.

The work began on Tuesday, and could continue for several weeks.

"It's been a very, very long three years," stated West Kent Councillor Lauren Anderson.

On August 26, 2021, a hydrogen sulfide gas (H2S) gas explosion rocked the small town's downtown core, injuring 20 and displacing many more in the months that followed.

Anderson said, "There's something really special about the people that live in this town and there's something really special about going through hard times and how everybody comes together and supports each other. I think that this is no different. Yes, it's difficult, but, you know, we're pretty tough around here."

Officials with the Municipality of Chatham-Kent said that contractors and municipal staff have begun mobilizing equipment to the site, headquartered at 17 Elm Street, and into the work zone.

A construction site in Wheatley, as seen on September 3, 2024 (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Mobilization work is anticipated to take several days with the potential to start excavation on the site on Friday, September 6, pending modifications to the work plan.

"We're in the final phase," Anderson explained. "We're trying to find the source of the leak. We know where it's coming out of. We're trying to find the source of where it's coming from, and if and how it can be remediated."

The tentative work schedule for this week is posted on the Let’s Talk Chatham-Kent Wheatley Updates webpage where residents are encouraged to check back often - information on progress and future schedules will be posted there.

Municipal officials indicated media releases will only be posted in the event of significant milestones or if pertinent information needs to be communicated to the public.

"You go through something super traumatic and driving by, you're constantly reminded," Anderson continued, "So I think everyone is at the point where we're seeing that this light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter and brighter and brighter... And we can now start to make plans and see a future here."

Meanwhile, the Ontario-funded Economic Developer for Wheatley, Kyra Knapp, told CTV News there's renewed optimism amongst residents as planning for the future begins.

A construction site in Wheatley, as seen on September 3, 2024 (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

"We're prepping for what's going to happen next," Knapp said.

"What's going to happen with the downtown is really sort of pivotal and foundational to the revitalization effort. So, we're not just looking at this space in this site, but it is pivotal to what we're going to be doing next.”

"What we find here will sort of determine what we can do on this site moving forward and then we can blend sort of what we're able to do and what the community wants to see. And fingers crossed that we're able to find something remediated and sort of have a blank slate."

Fire and emergency response crews are connected to the project team and will respond if required according to the emergency response plan. Residents are reminded to call 911 immediately if they smell gas.