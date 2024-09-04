WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor police welcome new paws to the squad

    (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor) (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor)
    The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has welcomed two new pups to the K9 Unit.

    Ghost and Link were promoted after completing all requirements of a 15-week intensive training course.

    The WPS said the program gave the dogs essential skills to apprehend suspects, search for missing people, detect illegal narcotics and explosives and help keep their handlers and the public safe in high-risk situations.

    “We are excited to welcome Ghost and Link to our K9 Unit,” said Insp. Robert Wilson. “These dogs and their handlers demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication throughout their training and we look forward to seeing their positive impact on our community.”

    Ghost is a 17-month-old German Shepherd from Holland. He is partnered with Const. Ken Meloche.

    Link is a 19-month-old Belgian Malinois from Hungary. His partner is Constable Garret Crichton.

    Ghost has replaced veteran police dog Hasko, who has retired after eight years of service. He is an 11-year-old Belgian Malinois and is living with Meloche for his well-deserved retirement.

