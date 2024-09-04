WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Child drowns in Harrow swimming pool over Labour Day weekend

    (Source: Google Earth) (Source: Google Earth)
    Share

    A death investigation in Harrow over the long weekend has led to a tragic end.

    Essex County OPP say that a child was located unresponsive in a swimming pool at an address on Huffman Road on Saturday.

    The infant was then transported to a hospital and pronounced dead. An investigation by police remains ongoing – anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News