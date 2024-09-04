Paralympics failing to spark surge in adaptive sports registrations unlike Olympics, says Windsor coach

Despite a surge in registrations for local sports such as swimming and gymnastics during the Olympic Games, the head of an adaptive sport program in Windsor says the Paralympic Games aren't having the same effect.

The 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris began Aug. 28 and run until Sept. 8, following the success of the Olympics from Jul. 26 to Aug. 11.

In August, CTV News Windsor reported that youth sport registrations for gymnastics, swimming, and volleyball typically increase during the Olympics.

One Windsor gymnastics coach said at the time that the once-in-four-years surge can financially sustain their club for several years.

However, the head coach of the Rose City Riot Para-Sports Club says his program isn't seeing the same increase in participation when the Paralympics come around.

"Historically, we haven't really seen more involvement during the Paralympics or the Olympics at all," said John Azlen, who also serves as president of the Windsor-based club.

The Rose City Riot club has 10 members. A Para sports official in Burlington, Ont. believes that number could be higher if Para sports clubs received more funding to perform better community outreach. (Source: Rose City Riot Para-Sports Club/Facebook)

Azlen believes stigma may be a factor.

"There are only a few ways you're going to become an amputee: trauma, diabetes, or a birth defect. If you become an amputee as a result of trauma, you're dealing with all of that, in addition to now becoming an amputee or a person with a disability," he said.

"I can understand the struggles that would create barriers and prevent people from wanting to see what they can do."

Azlen has dealt with stigma for much of his life.

He became a double amputee at just six months old after being diagnosed with tibial hemimelia.

"Growing up, I was very self-conscious. I really didn't want to associate myself with being disabled. I would use prosthetics and wear pants to hide them," he said.

According to Chris Chandler, who helps lead the Burlington Vipers wheelchair basketball team in the Greater Toronto Area, the lack of high enrolment in adaptive sports programs has to do with fewer opportunities compared to Olympic sports.

"There is only one team in Toronto, and they're from Scarborough," Chandler said. "There should be five to 10 teams in Toronto, at least."

Chandler added it's not uncommon for just one Para sport program to exist in any given city, regardless of population.

The lack of Para sport programs makes outreach even more difficult.

There are about 40 members in the Burlington Vipers academy.

"I don't see why the club couldn't be easily doubled if people were more aware of our existence. We should be in schools and rehabilitation hospitals," Chandler said, adding that most Para sport programs lack the funding needed for community outreach.

"We need our provincial sports organizations and overseeing bodies to make this a priority."

Officials said able-bodied individuals are welcome to join a wheelchair basketball program.

According to Azlen, this helps fill gaps when more players are needed to complete a team and compete across Canada.

"At the very least, come out and meet the group," Azlen said.

"Anytime I can convince a person to come and watch, I can get them into a chair."