Windsor Star moving out of Ouellette Ave. building

Windsor Star employees will be moving out of their downtown building at the end of the month.

Postmedia, which owns the newspaper, surrendered the lease at 300 Ouellette Avenue back to the landlord, staff will be out of the building as of Jan. 31.

The Windsor Star has been at the building on Ouellette Avenue since 2012 when they moved from their original home on Ferry Street.

In Windsor, and across Postmedia, employees have been working from home since March 2020 and that is expected to continue until at least some time in spring, according to a statement from Postmedia.

“With respect to future plans, we’re evaluating as the COVID situation evolves,” the statement said.