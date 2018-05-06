

Windsor, CTV Windsor





Windsor Star employees have ratified a new contract with a vote held Sunday afternoon.

The workers voted 91 per cent in favour of a new three year deal, taking them through until May 2021.

The Joint Council of Unions represents 180 members who work in the newsroom.

Advertising, sales and service, and the mailroom are among the areas that fall under Joint Council representation.

Joint union chair Julie Kotsis says she's pleased with the deal which includes a modest pay increase.

Kotsis says there were massive concessions on the table during bargaining but the union managed to fend off most of them.