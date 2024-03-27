Windsor Spitfires win first pick for 2024 OHL draft

After a disappointing season, a win for the Windsor Spitfires and devoted fans.

With the 2024 OHL Draft Lottery held Wednesday, the Spits walked away with the first overall pick.

That means the team will have first pick of the prospects in the OHL Priority Selection on Friday, April 12.

#1 OVERALL!!



The Windsor Spitfires will pick FIRST in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection! The first time in 49 years!#WindsorSpitfires pic.twitter.com/bojnWmyF6u — Windsor Spitfires (@SpitsHockey) March 27, 2024

The Spitfires missed the playoffs this past season following back-to-back West Division titles.

As compensation for missing the playoffs, they were one of four teams participating in Wednesday’s draw – with adjusted proportionate odds of drawing the first overall selection.

The 20th place Niagara IceDogs had a 40 per cent chance, 19th place Windsor Spitfires had a 30 per cent chance, 18th place Peterborough Petes had a 20 per cent chance, and 17th place Sarnia Sting had a 10 per cent chance.

A computerized random number generator determined the results, with the process overseen and certified by a lawyer.

Windsor’s only other first overall draft pick was Jim Fox, selected from the North Bay Trappers back in 1976.

Though Fox never played for Windsor, he instead went on to become one of the league’s most prolific scorers as a member of the Ottawa 67’s before graduating to the NHL.

The 2024 OHL Priority Selection will see the top players born in 2008 within OHL jurisdiction eligible to be selected on April 12-13.