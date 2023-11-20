Windsor Spitfires relieve head coach, name interim coach

The Windsor Spitfires have named an interim head coach after announcing Jerrod Smith will no longer be behind the bench.

According to a news release issued Monday, the Spitfires relieved Smith of his duties “effective immediately.”

On Tuesday, GM Bill Bowler announced Casey Torres has been named interim head coach and Andy Delmore has tendered his resignation.

Smith was promoted to head coach in July 2023 after starting as the team’s video coach in 2011 following his playing careers before serving as assistant coach from 2013-2018.

Smith was later promoted to associate coach ahead of the 2018-19 season. He held that position for another two seasons before adding more duties as the team’s director of player personnel.

“He has been a committed coach and advocate for the Spitfires for many years,” the update said. “His support and dedication have been exemplary. We thank Jerrod for his effort and commitment and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

The Spitfires kicked off their 2023-24 season on Sept. 29, playing a total of 21 games with Smith at the helm.