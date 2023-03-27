Windsor shoppers welcome word of ‘grocery rebate’

Shoppers say they’re growing tired of sticker shock at the grocery store in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Mar. 27, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) Shoppers say they’re growing tired of sticker shock at the grocery store in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Mar. 27, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

  • 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in weekend dirt bike accident

    First responders arrived to a section of the former River Road Golf Course around 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening where one person had died and a second was suffering from serious injuries. The tragic accident occurred on the former site of River Road Golf Course, which is not maintained, and is prohibited from anyone being on the premises.

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver