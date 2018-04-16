

CTV Windsor





Sunday was a historic day in Windsor in terms of the amount of rain the city received.

Environment Canada says Windsor saw a record-setting 42.2 mm of rain on Sunday alone, surpassing the old mark for April 15th of 31.2mm.

Over the weekend a total 62mm of rain fell on the region.

Some areas saw flooding such as Chatham-Kent and Point Pelee National Park.

Point Pelee is closed so that officials can assess damage done by the flooding.

The weekend storm affected all of southern Ontario with tens of thousands still in the dark across the province.