Windsor Salt workers reject tentative deal

CTV News has confirmed the first group of workers have turned down their contract.

Members voted at the Caboto Club Wednesday after hearing details of the tentative deal that was reached last Thursday between the company and its employees, represented by Local 1959 and 240.

Local 1959 president Bill Wark and local 240 president Jodi Nesbitt tell CTV News the Union has now paused two other ratification votes slated to be held this afternoon.

Fine salt workers and clerical were due to vote on the contract this afternoon.

Windsor Salt workers are back on strike now that a tentative contract has been rejected by the mining unit in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)

Nesbitt won’t get into details about the contract itself but says they are re-evaluating how to move forward since the mine group rejected it.

Nearly 250 mine workers have been on strike since Feb. 17.

Nesbitt represents the clerical workers at the Ojibway Mine.

This round of bargaining is the first since Windsor Salt was purchased by Stone Canyon Industries in 2021, a U.S. - based private holding firm.

This is a developing story, more details to come.