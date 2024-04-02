Windsor Salt mine workers laid off indefinitely due to ‘unfavourable weather conditions:’ company

Workers at Windsor Salt Ojibway Mine have been laid off indefinitely, according to a spokesperson for Morton Salt.

Multiple workers tell CTV News they were told not to report to work Tuesday morning.

“Windsor Salt has made the difficult decision to idle the Ojibway Mine. The key factor to this decision has been unfavorable weather conditions leading to soft customer demand,” said the company spokesperson.

The spokesperson said idling the mine means production will end and the site will transition into a “maintenance and care” status.

“During this time, far fewer employees will be needed. The company anticipates retaining approximately 18 hourly employees; the remaining hourly employees will be subject to layoffs,” the spokesperson said, noting the company is working with the union to ensure compliance with the collective agreement.

The company also stated it doesn’t know how long the layoff will last.

“We plan to regularly evaluate market and other conditions to determine when mining operations will resume,” the spokesperson said, adding operations at the Windsor evaporative salt plant “will continue as normal and not be subject to any layoffs.”

In August, 2023, about 250 workers, represented by Unifor locals 1959 and 240 signed a collective agreement with the company, which is owned by Los Angeles-based Stone Canyon Industries.

Prior to ratifying that five-year agreement, workers were on strike for 192 days.

Calls to the union have not been returned.

This is a developing story. More details coming.