    • Windsor’s unemployment rate is highest in the country: StatsCan

    A Welcome to Windsor sign is seen in this file photo in Windsor, Ont. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

    The jobless rate in Windsor is the highest in Canada, according to the September Statistics Canada report.

    Windsor’s unemployment rate went from six per cent in September to 7.1 per cent in October.

    Across the country, Statistics Canada says Canada’ unemployment rate rose to 5.7 per cent last month, as the economy added a modest 18,000 jobs.

    The federal agency released its October labour force survey today, which shows the unemployment rate has risen for the fourth time in the past six months.

    The unemployment rate was 5.5 per cent in September.

    Employment rose in construction and information, culture and recreation, but the increase was offset by declines in wholesale and retail trade as well as manufacturing.

    The latest job numbers come as high interest rates are slowing down the Canadian economy.

    And while wages continued to grow quickly, the pace of wage growth slowed last month compared to September, with average hourly wages up 4.8 per cent from a year ago.

    A portion of this report is by The Canadian Press and was first published Nov. 3, 2023.

    OPINION

    OPINION Here's why you should probably lower your salary expectations for 2024

    Looking at current inflation levels and other factors affecting Canada's labour market, workers in many industries may need to lower their expectations for a salary increase in 2024. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines a few of the main reasons why some companies are projected to reduce their salary increases next year.

