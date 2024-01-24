Windsor’s recovery college a local mental health asset

Demand for the Wellness and Recovery College program at the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Windsor-Essex County branch continues to grow as a new semester began this week.

The program first launched in September 2022, welcoming students interested in focusing on personal recovery and growth in the areas of mental health and addictions, and well-being.

“It has just blossomed within the community,” said peer support facilitator Michelle Belmont. “And through CMHA it's really filling a gap that's needed for people with addictions and mental health issues.”

According to the CMHA, recovery colleges were pioneered in the United States in 2000, spread to Europe in 2009, and then to Canada in recent years.

Belmont said more than 400 people have registered for the program since its Windsor-Essex inception, noting there are 16 Recovery Colleges operated by CMHA branches across the country thanks in part to a Bell Let’s Talk grant.

“We have had some exciting collaborations with community partners, and we're always looking for extra grant money and collaborations to keep the program running,” Belmont said.

The free Wellness and Recovery College program is open to anyone in the community, including those with lived/living experience and their caregivers.

Courses are co-developed by trained peer support workers along with those with lived/living experience.

Belmont said she’s been in recovery for six years, and now helps others on their journey through classes focused on boundaries, emotions, self-care, well-being, and more.

“Everyone has lived experience, including myself, with mental health and addictions,” Belmont explained. “It's a connection and a social setting for everyone like minded to be together and absolutely feel that they're not alone.”

Belmont continued, “So it fills the gap when people are sitting at home and they don't know what to do. A lot of people come to recovery college and meet one another, and that fulfills some friendships and goes on and on.”

The Wellness and Recovery College operates four semesters throughout the year with new courses added regularly. They’re provided in a safe, confidential, and inclusive learning environment with a focus on building hope and empowerment.

The lived experience of the Peer Support Worker helps to provide guidance, fosters a culture of hope, and reveals new possibilities and opportunities for students.

“I am a social worker but through this program I wear the hat of a peer supporter, which is absolutely exciting because I sit at the same table as everyone else,” said Belmont.

Those taking part say the program is life changing.

“By the end of that first class, I signed up for the other two because I liked it so much,” exclaimed Rachel Lucier. “I honestly think it's probably the best thing that's happened to me in my life.”

The Windsor resident told CTV News she was tired of the life she was leading, deciding to register after online attempts at recovery proved unsuccessful.

“Having the friends there that have the same but different issues helps a lot,” Lucier said.

Others, like Ray Jenkins, like the peer support and feel encouraged to help others facing similar struggles.

“I would recommend other people for sure to do it.,” Jenkins said. “It’s a healthy thing. Mental health is a big thing. A lot of people don't think about it. It's good to get your mind right.”