Windsor's Mady family puts up good fight on Family Feud

The Mady family is no stranger to athletic competition in the ring and octagon.

But on Monday night, the Madys had a shot at a different type of contest: Family Feud.

“I just wanted to get my family together. We're competitive. And why not get on a game show?” said Chucky Mady, who has also made appearances on Canada’s Got Talent, where he broke the Guinness World Record for opening the most cans with his mouth in a minute.

Chucky brought along his wife Kelly, his sister Nicole, his father Albert (also a Windsor-Essex Sports Hall of Fame inductee for Martial Arts), and his mother, Angie.

The Madys started off hot against the Parchment Family of Dundalk, Ont.

“We're competitive. We're fighters and we just keep going and represent our city and represent our family really well and everything we do. So another competition under our belt,” said Chucky, who is known for his fierce stare. But he said he had to put on a smile a few times during the taping, showing a different side of the family.

The Mady family appears on Family Feud on Oct. 16, 2023. (Source: CBC)

“We had our games faces on and we just felt comfortable in that spotlight.”

The Mady family scored well, getting answer after answer right, but in the final round, a wrong answer sent them packing.

“He (host Jerry Dee) said we were one of the best families to answer almost every single question correctly and not win,” Chucky Mady said, laughing. “It was very unfortunate that we didn't win.”

But undeterred, both Chucky and Kelly — who have been married for 11 years — want to try another.

“Like not all people can say they’ve done that. And we did and I would of course do it again. I want to be on another TV show,” said Kelly Mady. “Family Feud is not where I'm stopping. I hope to get on a whole bunch more of reality shows.”

Once you appear on Family Feud, you have to wait 10 years before you can try again, producers told Chucky.

“But there's other shows I've applied for and hopefully, fingers crossed, that I make it on or my family members make it on and go from there,” he said.

“To be in the spotlight again, it's just promoting Windsor. And who we are and what we do.”