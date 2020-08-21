WINDSOR, ONT -- Windsor singer-songwriter Crissi Cochrane's newest single and music video "Can We Go Back" speaks to the hard reality of a strange summer.

At first listen, the tune resonates that of a love song. However after more attention to the lyrics, it’s clear the song captures the pandemic society is facing.

“I appreciated the challenge of writing about the pandemic in a way that wasn’t too explicit and didn’t hit on too many of those weighted words like masks or testing,” says Cochrane who intended the song to be multi-dimensional and light-hearted.

Cochrane began writing the song in April after COVID-19 restrictions stopped the production of a music video she was shooting a restaurant.

“It’s important that art tells our stories and that we try to resonate with as many people as possible," the singer says.

“Am I asking for too much if I can’t live without a human touch? I just want to get in the car, late nights in downtown. It used to be alright,” Cochrane sings as she strolls through isolated downtown streets in the music video. “There was almost a slightly horror film to the shots.”

The music video finishes with Cochrane sitting on a riverside bench overlooking the Detroit River, while wearing a mask.

“The note that we ended on is that this is kind of a part of our lives now.”

Although we may not be able to go back to the pre-pandemic lifestyle, Cochrane hopes her song can bring back memories of those easy care-free days.

"I just wanted to create a good positive feeling. So the song has a very warm nostalgic vibe. I hope that it can bring some joy to people lives.”

You can watch it here.