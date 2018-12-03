

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man is $116,000 richer.

Harold Baillargeon won the Poker Lotto All In jackpot worth $111,000 and another $5,000 on the instant portion of his Poker Lotto ticket.

“I like playing Lotto Max when the prize gets near $60 million,” shared Baillargeo, a 75-year old retiree of Chrysler Canada, while at the OLG prize centre in Toronto. “I also enjoy playing Lottario, Ontario 49 and Poker Lotto All in.”

Baillargeon says he discovered his windfall while at the retailer when the machine locked up.

“I was in a little bit of a shock,” remembered Baillargeon.

The married, father of three plans on paying off the mortgage and doing some home renovations.

The winning ticket was purchased at the lottery kiosk at the Hospice of Windsor & Essex County.

Poker Lotto is a lottery game that offers both instant in-store wins – of up to $5,000 – and nightly prize draws of up to $100,000 with each $2 ticket and uses playing card symbols rather than numbers.