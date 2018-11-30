

CTV Windsor





A self-employed dad from Windsor has won a million dollars.

Orlando Jr. Nalli won the guaranteed $1-million prize in the Nov. 21 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“I enjoy playing Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max, said Nalli, while picking up his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

“I was shaking and had to take a step back to rescan my ticket,” said Nalli, a 45-year-old married father of four children. “It’s still a dream. It hasn’t sunk in yet.”

Nalli says he plans to “take care of my kids and wife” with the winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Grand Marais Road in Windsor.

Since its launch in June 1982, Ontario Lotto 6/49 players have won over $12.4 billion in prizes, including 1,364 jackpot wins and 256 guaranteed $1-million prize draws.