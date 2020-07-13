Advertisement
Windsor News - Local Breaking | CTV News Windsor
Section of EC Row closed following collision
Published Monday, July 13, 2020 1:31PM EDT
A section of the EC Row Expressway was closed following a collision involving a semi-truck in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, July 13 2020. (source OnLocation)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A section of the EC Row Expressway was closed Monday following a collision involving a semi-truck.
Windsor fire, Windsor police and the Ontario Provincial Police were on the scene for what appeared to be a semi-truck roll over.
The expressway between Matchette Road and Huron Church Road eastbound lanes have been closed as a result.
More to come.
RELATED IMAGES