LEAMINGTON, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say they have seized $100,000 worth of items and arrested a 29-year-old man after a drug bust in Leamington.

After an investigation of illicit drug trafficking in Leamington, the OPP Community Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Robson Road on Feb. 12.

The following items were seized:

cocaine - about one kilogram;

approximately $20,000 in Canadian and U.S. currency;

methamphetamine - approximately 90 grams; and with

about $50,000 of suspected proceeds of crime, including a 2019 vehicle, high-end electronics and clothing.

"This week's seizure in the Town of Leamington was significant and those who profit from drug trafficking and feed the addiction of others, will be relentlessly pursued and prosecuted," says Insp. Glenn Miller.

Jesse Lee Butt, 29, of Leamington, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine, possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the purpose of trafficking - methamphetamine and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Leamington on April 2.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.