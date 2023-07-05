Windsor resident celebrates $85,696 Lotto Max win
A Windsor man is celebrating after winning a Lotto Max second prize of $85,696.70.
Dennis Wessel took home the big cheque after winning in the June 16 draw.
Lotto Max players in Ontario have won more than $7.7 billion since 2009, including 98 jackpot wins and 850 Maximillions prizes across the province. Lotto Max is $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.
The winning ticket was purchased at Best Price Corner Store on Tecumseh Road in Windsor
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa to suspend advertising on Facebook, Instagram in ongoing disagreement over Online News Act
Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says the federal government will suspend all its advertising on Facebook and Instagram, after what he called the social media giant Meta's 'unreasonable' and 'irresponsible' decision to pull Canadian news from its platforms in response to the Online News Act.
For the first time in seven years, El Nino is here – what does this mean for Canada?
For the first time in seven years, El Niño is here, setting the stage for a likely surge in global temperatures and more extreme weather, according to the United Nations’ weather agency.
Man charged with 1975 murder of woman found in Ontario river
An 81-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a Tennessee woman whose remains were found in an Ontario river in 1975.
EXCLUSIVE | First Canadian trial successfully uses phage therapy to stop life-threatening UTI caused by superbug
The first Canadian study using phages to treat superbug infections is underway with scientists reporting a preliminary but encouraging early success case.
WATCH | Canada's 'grocery rebate' won't ease rising use of food banks: expert
Canadians who are eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a one-time payment to help with the rising cost of groceries, but the head of a major food bank says it won't address the deeper issues.
This Japanese river turned lime green, and nobody is sure why
Ikoma city authorities in Western Japan are investigating to determine how the water of a river running through town has turned lime green, causing concerns among citizens.
Forget TikTok claims: 'Nature's Ozempic' is no such thing, experts say
If TikTok and Reddit influencers are to be believed, the plant-based compound called berberine can be a replacement for such popular diabetes and weight loss drugs as Ozempic and Wegovy. But some U.S. medical experts have concerns about the use of this unregulated supplement.
How reading nutritional labels could reduce diabetes rates, expert says
With diabetes cases projected to soar to 1.3 billion by 2050, primarily due to obesity, one Canadian entrepreneur thinks knowing how to read food labels could be key to stalling the surge.
Canadians eligible for GST credit expected to receive 'grocery rebate' today
Canadians eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a special payment today to help with the rising cost of groceries. The payment was promised in the spring budget to help Canadians cope with food inflation.
Kitchener
-
Sweltering conditions continue in Waterloo region
Hot humid air continues to hang over much of Ontario, including Waterloo region where a heat warning remains in effect.
-
Memorial takes shape at site where child was killed in St. Thomas
According to police, five people were hit by a pickup truck travelling west on Talbot Street, near Caso Crossing, around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
-
Kitchener Market will be open on Wednesdays all summer
Mid-week market days are back. Here are the details.
London
-
Memorial takes shape at site where child was killed in St. Thomas
According to police, five people were hit by a pickup truck travelling west on Talbot Street, near Caso Crossing, around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
-
PHOTOS
PHOTOS | 'Outlaws' charged in joint drug trafficking investigation
According to police, the investigation resulted in the seizure of drugs, including suspected fentanyl and cocaine worth about $33,000, and illegal firearms.
-
Two London tow truck companies have had business license suspended
Two tow truck operators have had their business licenses suspended by the City of London following charges of excessive speed and stunt driving.
Barrie
-
York Regional Police bust Barrie woman with guns and drugs
Police laid 23 charges against a Barrie woman after a search of the white pickup truck - that she was sleeping in behind a business in Markham - was discovered.
-
Officers rescue 2 children adrift without life-jackets, guardians charged
Police remind water enthusiasts to "always wear your life-jacket" after OPP Marine Unit officers rescued two children in a kayak over the Canada Day long weekend.
-
Cassie Korzenko enters peace bond on fraud charges
Cassie Korzenko, the Barrie, Ont., woman charged in the December 2022 crash in front of the Sadlon Arena that sent three people to the hospital, entered into a peace bond on unrelated charges on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Two children seriously hurt in Timmins boating collision
Few details are available, but two children, ages 8 and 9, were seriously injured in a boating collision Tuesday evening in Timmins.
-
Ottawa to suspend advertising on Facebook, Instagram in ongoing disagreement over Online News Act
Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says the federal government will suspend all its advertising on Facebook and Instagram, after what he called the social media giant Meta's 'unreasonable' and 'irresponsible' decision to pull Canadian news from its platforms in response to the Online News Act.
-
All of Ontario under fire ban as 80 wild fires burn across the province
There are currently at least 80 wildfires burning in Ontario.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man linked to far-right group charged with terrorism offences
RCMP have charged an Ottawa man with three terrorism offences after it began investigating Atomwaffen Division, a far-right group Canada has designated as a terrorist group.
-
Pimisi LRT station not built for substantial crowds, Ottawa police say
The Ottawa Police Service says the reason Pimisi Station was restricted on Canada Day is because of the station's design and its inability to handle crowds.
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Sweltering temperatures in Ottawa this week
A heat warning remains in effect for Ottawa, with temperatures forecast to be in the low 30s with humidex values around 40.
Toronto
-
Million-dollar Lord of the Rings-themed card found in Toronto
A one-of-a-kind trading card has just been found by someone in Toronto, and it might just be the card owner’s most “precious” find.
-
Ontario man chooses lump sum prize over $25K a year for life
A lottery winner in Ontario opted for a lump sum prize over $25,000 a year for life.
-
Man charged with 1975 murder of woman found in Ontario river
An 81-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a Tennessee woman whose remains were found in an Ontario river in 1975.
Montreal
-
Truck driver will not face charges in deadly collision with cyclist
Montreal police (SPVM) are calling the deadly collision between a tanker truck and a cyclist on Tuesday afternoon an accident, and the driver of the truck will not face charges.
-
New SAQ president to receive salary of over half a million dollars
The new head of the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ), Jacques Farcy, will earn a salary of $528,215, excluding performance-related bonuses.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Feels like 40: Heat warning across southern Quebec
A heat warning is in effect for much of southern Quebec, where it’s expected to feel like 40 degrees Celsius.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area wildfires caused more than $165 million in insured damage
The wildfires in the Tantallon area are estimated to have cost more than $165 million in insured damage, according to figures from the Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc.
-
N.S. buys 25 modular homes for residents displaced by wildfires to rent
Nova Scotia says it is purchasing 25 modular homes to be rented out to residents displaced by this season’s multiple wildfires.
-
Former head monk at Cape Breton monastery pleads guilty to voyeurism charge
A Florida man has pleaded guilty to voyeurism charges dating back to the time he served as head monk at a Cape Breton Buddhist monastery.
Winnipeg
-
Evacuation order lifted in Leaf Rapids
Residents of Leaf Rapids are getting ready to return home after evacuating due to a nearby wildfire.
-
Coyote euthanized following recent attacks on children in Winnipeg
Conservation officers have caught and euthanized a coyote in Winnipeg – an effort prompted by recent coyote attacks involving children in the city.
-
Man dies after tree falls on tent: Manitoba RCMP
A 60-year-old Winnipeg man has died after a storm caused a tree to fall onto his tent while he was sleeping, according to the RCMP.
Calgary
-
Landlord says he's stuck after evicted renters set up camp on his front lawn
A Calgary landlord says he's dealing with $100,000 in property damage and a group of squatters who refuse to leave a home he owns in the city's northeast.
-
Coca-Cola to build new $70M facility in northeast Calgary
Soft drink giant Coca-Cola is staking out some more territory in northeast Calgary.
-
Canadians eligible for GST credit expected to receive 'grocery rebate' today
Canadians eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a special payment today to help with the rising cost of groceries. The payment was promised in the spring budget to help Canadians cope with food inflation.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 10:30
LIVE @ 10:30 | Edmonton police to don body cameras starting next week
Edmonton Police Service will reveal on Wednesday more details about the body camera trial that starts next week.
-
Lake Louise man charged in fire at Charleston Residence
A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fire in Lake Louise, Alta., on Monday that caused more than 150 people to be evacuated from the Charleston Residence, a staff building for the Lake Louise Ski Resort.
-
Canadians eligible for GST credit expected to receive 'grocery rebate' today
Canadians eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a special payment today to help with the rising cost of groceries. The payment was promised in the spring budget to help Canadians cope with food inflation.
Vancouver
-
B.C. port strike enters day five, with talks deadlocked over maintenance
Talks between maritime employers and the union representing British Columbia port workers remain deadlocked over maintenance issues as a strike by the workers enters its fifth day.
-
Vancouver home prices ticking up as supply remains under pressure: real estate board
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says last month's home prices ticked up from May as prospective homebuyers faced a dearth of supply in the region.
-
Clothing retailer Kit and Ace bought by company co-owned by Joe Mimran
Kit and Ace Technical Apparel Inc. has been bought by a company co-owned by Canadian fashion designer and entrepreneur Joe Mimran.