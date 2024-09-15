Windsor Residence for Young Men shows progress made through $152k grant

On Wednesday, the Windsor Residence for Young Men (WRYM) gave MPP’s Andrew Dowie and Lisa Gretzky a look into the effect of the $152,800 from the Resilient Communities Fund grant that they received through the province’s Ontario Trillium Foundation.

The funding allowed WRYM to hire more staff, funding crucial services for youth experiencing homelessness – which were funded through the grant over the past two years.

“I am heartened to see that OTF is yet again supporting an organization dedicated to serving some of the most vulnerable of our community,” said Gretzky, “These youth are often victims of abuse, neglect, or family violence. Some are in recovery from substance use disorders. WRYM provides supports which help them overcome those obstacles to live a fulfilling life.”

The Windsor Residence for Young Men in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, June 12, 2023 (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Over fifty young people were assisted through their System Navigation project, with the majority finding sustainable housing upon exiting WRYM.

"It is important to remember that these young men are victims of violence, abuse, and neglect of the worse kind,” said WRYM Executive Director Jason Weinberg, “Over 85% of our clients reported being victims of family violence and abuse last year, and with the Ontario Trillium Foundation’s help we were able to provide these young people with the life-skills, housing, and supports needed to ensure a successful transition into adulthood. WRYM has to be the healthy family they don’t have.”