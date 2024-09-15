Windsor Residence for Young Men shows progress made through $152k grant
On Wednesday, the Windsor Residence for Young Men (WRYM) gave MPP’s Andrew Dowie and Lisa Gretzky a look into the effect of the $152,800 from the Resilient Communities Fund grant that they received through the province’s Ontario Trillium Foundation.
The funding allowed WRYM to hire more staff, funding crucial services for youth experiencing homelessness – which were funded through the grant over the past two years.
“I am heartened to see that OTF is yet again supporting an organization dedicated to serving some of the most vulnerable of our community,” said Gretzky, “These youth are often victims of abuse, neglect, or family violence. Some are in recovery from substance use disorders. WRYM provides supports which help them overcome those obstacles to live a fulfilling life.”
The Windsor Residence for Young Men in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, June 12, 2023 (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)
Over fifty young people were assisted through their System Navigation project, with the majority finding sustainable housing upon exiting WRYM.
"It is important to remember that these young men are victims of violence, abuse, and neglect of the worse kind,” said WRYM Executive Director Jason Weinberg, “Over 85% of our clients reported being victims of family violence and abuse last year, and with the Ontario Trillium Foundation’s help we were able to provide these young people with the life-skills, housing, and supports needed to ensure a successful transition into adulthood. WRYM has to be the healthy family they don’t have.”
Windsor Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Donald Trump was the subject of 'an assassination attempt,' FBI reports
The FBI said Donald Trump was the target of “what appears to be an attempted assassination” at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Sunday.
B.C. to open 'highly secure' involuntary care facilities
B.C. will be opening “highly secure facilities” for people with addiction and mental health issues in the province, officials said Sunday.
TONIGHT Canada's Eugene and Dan Levy set to become first father-son duo to host Emmys
The stars and co-creators of CBC's 'Schitt's Creek' take the reins as several Canadians compete for trophies, including D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Martin Short.
They came from Jamaica for work, now they're homeless and out thousands of dollars in lost wages
Abuse of Canada’s temporary foreign worker program has left a group of carpenters from Jamaica 'destitute' after an Ottawa company refused to pay them for nearly half a year of work.
Air Canada deal avoids shutdown, brings relief to passengers and business groups
Travellers, business groups and politicians expressed fervent relief on Sunday after Air Canada and the union representing thousands of its pilots negotiated a new labour deal and averted a disruptive, countrywide shutdown.
Montreal bars, restaurants react to Quebec bill to regulate merchant tipping requests
Quebec tabled a bill on Thursday that would regulate how merchants determine suggested tips, forcing businesses to calculate them based on the price before tax. Restaurant staff and management are divided on the policy.
Queen Victoria's favourite Tuscan villa for sale for more than US$55 million
Once a favoured holiday destination for Queen Victoria, and reputedly described in one of the greatest works of Italian literature, the Villa Palmieri is steeped in history and could now be yours – if you have more than €50 million (US$55 million) lying around.
Liberals will let Conservatives hold non-confidence vote 'fairly soon', no intention of proroguing Parliament
The Liberals have no intention of using procedural tactics to delay the Conservatives' promised non-confidence motion, and they have no plans to prorogue Parliament to hold onto power, according to Government House Leader Karina Gould.
Carbon pricing to cause economic 'nuclear winter,' Poilievre tells his MPs
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre signaled the Liberals' carbon price and the economy will remain his prime target when Parliament resumes this week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Sisters finally see the Canadian 'aviation artifact' built by their father nearly 90 years ago
Two sisters have finally been reunited with a plane their father built 90 years ago, that is also considered an important part of Canadian aviation history.
-
Man injured in Cambridge shooting
A 19-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Cambridge.
-
Most-read stories of the week: assault with a weapon charge over water gun, man-made island in the Grand River, and Friday the 13th roars into Port Dover
Charges laid after a neighbour was sprayed with a water gun, a man-made island appears in the Grand River, and bikers flock to Port Dover for Friday the 13th.
London
-
Hundreds turn out for London's 44th annual Terry Fox run
The spirit of Terry Fox took over Springbank Park in London Sunday, as hundreds laced up for the annual Terry Fox Run.
-
One person dead following five vehicle collision in Port Dover
Norfolk OPP say they were on the scene of a five vehicle collision on Blueline Road in Port Dover on Saturday evening at around 6:00 p.m.
-
Charity golf tournament raises $80k for Strathroy hospice
The eleventh annual ‘Power of Golf Fore Charity’ tournament at Caradoc Sands Golf Club on September 10 raised $80,000 to support a future hospice in Strathroy.
Barrie
-
Thousands take part in Terry Fox Run throughout Simcoe-Muskoka
The Simcoe-Muskoka region raised more than $100,000 in support of cancer research, as thousands took part in their nearest Terry Fox Run on Sunday.
-
One person dead in three-vehicle crash in Mulmur
One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Mulmur township Saturday afternoon.
-
Barrie park renamed in honour of Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala
Dozens of community members came together in Barrie on Saturday to remember the life of Provincial Constable Grzegorz "Greg" Pierzchala by renaming a city park in his honour.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury resident dies in 5-vehicle crash involving 3 motorcycles near Port Dover
A person from Greater Sudbury died and two other individuals were transported to hospital after a five-vehicle crash near Port Dover, Ont., late Saturday afternoon.
-
Liberals will let Conservatives hold non-confidence vote 'fairly soon', no intention of proroguing Parliament
The Liberals have no intention of using procedural tactics to delay the Conservatives' promised non-confidence motion, and they have no plans to prorogue Parliament to hold onto power, according to Government House Leader Karina Gould.
-
Carbon pricing to cause economic 'nuclear winter,' Poilievre tells his MPs
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre signaled the Liberals' carbon price and the economy will remain his prime target when Parliament resumes this week.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
No $75M Lotto Max jackpot winner but draw sees one new Ont. millionaire, 4 Encore winners
Ontario does have a new millionaire after Friday night’s historic $75 million Lotto Max draw – but they only won $1 million. The record-breaking jackpot was not won meaning the prize money will roll over into the next draw.
-
Sault residents voice concerns over possible path for new North Shore transmission line
The creation of a new transmission line into Sault Ste. Marie has some residents upset due to a proposed route the line would take.
-
Provincial police investigate disturbance in northern Ont. community of Chapleau
Ontario Provincial Police advised they had concluded their investigation in the Town of Chapleau shortly before 3:30 p.m.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa residents rally for Mahsa Amini, push for change in Iran
Hundreds of Ottawa residents gathered in front of Parliament Hill to mark the second anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death and to renew calls for change in Iran.
-
Here's what an Ottawa expert says about acupuncture
Acupuncture is a traditional Chinese technique that has been used for hundreds of years to treat a wide variety of conditions, according to an Ottawa expert.
-
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Gatineau, Que.
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Gatineau, Que., police say.
Toronto
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Donald Trump was the subject of 'an assassination attempt,' FBI reports
The FBI said Donald Trump was the target of “what appears to be an attempted assassination” at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Sunday.
-
Air Canada deal avoids shutdown, brings relief to passengers and business groups
Travellers, business groups and politicians expressed fervent relief on Sunday after Air Canada and the union representing thousands of its pilots negotiated a new labour deal and averted a disruptive, countrywide shutdown.
-
'The Life of Chuck' wins the Toronto Film Festival's People's Choice Award
The Toronto International Film Festival's People's Choice Award went to 'The Life of Chuck,' handing Mike Flanagan's Stephen King adaptation one of the most-watched prizes of the fall film festival circuit.
Montreal
-
Montreal protesters decry French-language law impacts in hospitals
Around 50 protestors gathered outside of the Jewish General Hospital on Sunday, objecting to Quebec's French-language law's impact on the health care sector.
-
Montreal group raising awareness for those with borderline personality disorder
A fundraising walk in Montreal was held in support of those with emotional dysregulation such as borderline personality disorder.
-
75-year-old Quebec water-skier, a world champion
Mont-Tremblant water-skier Pierre Plouffe, 75, is back from the world championships with a shiny first-place trophy in his age category.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigating fire as homicide after two people die in hospital
Two people are dead after being rescued from a burning Atlantic Ave. building early Saturday morning. Winnipeg police say the fire was suspicious and the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
-
Hundreds race in 44th annual Terry Fox Run
Hundreds of sneakers hit the pavement and grass in Assiniboine Park on Sunday morning. The annual event, inspired by Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope more than four decades ago, raises money for cancer research in Canada.
-
'We're serving Manitoba's greatest needs': Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg marking 100th anniversary
The Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg held its first meeting on Feb. 20, 1924. The club is marking its 100th anniversary this month.
Edmonton
-
Man's death in river valley suspicious: EPS
A man is dead after being found seriously injured in the river valley in south-central Edmonton on Saturday.
-
'Armed and dangerous' Edmonton man wanted in killing at Sunchild gas station: RCMP
A man has been arrested and another is wanted in connection with the killing of man after a fight at the Sunchild First Nation gas station in 2023.
-
2 teens killed, 5 injured in suspected drunk driving crash near Consort
Two teenagers are dead and five are injured after a crash near Consort early Sunday morning.
Calgary
-
16 Avenue reopens as city wraps up water main repairs
Sixteenth Avenue reopened to vehicle traffic Sunday, as the city continues to wrap up work on the Bearspaw feeder main.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Donald Trump was the subject of 'an assassination attempt,' FBI reports
The FBI said Donald Trump was the target of “what appears to be an attempted assassination” at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Sunday.
-
44th annual Terry Fox Run in Calgary surpasses fundraising goal
Around 2,000 people laced up for the 44th annual Terry Fox Run in Calgary Sunday, raising funds for cancer research and bringing hope to survivors and their families.
Regina
-
City looking for artists to transform Regina's oldest tree into art
The City of Regina has big plans for one of its oldest trees that was cut down last year.
-
Porch fire in North Central contained quickly: Regina Fire
Regina fire crews were at the scene of a porch fire Saturday evening.
-
Outreach group hosts land-based education session focusing on the role of water
The shoreline of Echo Valley Beach hosted several people looking to learn more about the role water plays in the lives of everyone.
Vancouver
-
B.C. to open 'highly secure' involuntary care facilities
B.C. will be opening “highly secure facilities” for people with addiction and mental health issues in the province, officials said Sunday.
-
Person found dead after car fire in Coquitlam parking lot
One person is dead after a car was found on fire in the parking lot of a rec centre in Coquitlam, B.C., Sunday morning, local Mounties confirmed.
-
Man slashed in the face on Granville Street, Vancouver police say
Police say they’re investigating a violent assault on Granville Street in downtown Vancouver Saturday night.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. to open 'highly secure' involuntary care facilities
B.C. will be opening “highly secure facilities” for people with addiction and mental health issues in the province, officials said Sunday.
-
Air Canada deal avoids shutdown, brings relief to passengers and business groups
Travellers, business groups and politicians expressed fervent relief on Sunday after Air Canada and the union representing thousands of its pilots negotiated a new labour deal and averted a disruptive, countrywide shutdown.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Donald Trump was the subject of 'an assassination attempt,' FBI reports
The FBI said Donald Trump was the target of “what appears to be an attempted assassination” at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Sunday.
Atlantic
-
N.S. wants Canada to shell out $4.6 billion for Chignecto Isthmus
After much back-and-forth between the provincial and federal governments, Nova Scotia has moved forward with mitigation work on the Chignecto Isthmus, but the province’s premier says the federal government will have to cover the bill.
-
Ceremony remembers Canada’s contribution to the Battle of Britain
Hundreds gathered on the apron at 12 Wing Shearwater Sunday morning in a ceremony to remember Canada’s contribution to the Battle of Britain.
-
Moncton joins cross-Canada demonstrations for migrant rights
Nine cities across Canada put on demonstrations over the weekend in support of migrant rights as they call for change to happen at a government level.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.