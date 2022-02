Windsor Regional Hospital told to be ready for potential hightened alert

Staff at Windsor Regional Hospital have been told to be ready for any potential heightened alert due to the blockade near the Ambassador Bridge.

Hospital spokesman Steve Erwin said, “a Code Orange is used in the event of a mass casualty situation and is initiated by an emergency response agency as the police, fire services or EMS.”

He added there is a higher level of concern in the community right now.

Erwin pointed out “the last time a Code Orange was initiated at Windsor Regional was immediately following the Wheatley explosion.”

The measure was rescinded when staff realized there were not mass serious injuries.