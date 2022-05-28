Windsor Regional Hospital to postpone non-emergency imaging scans due to dye shortage
Windsor Regional Hospital is postponing a number of non-emergency diagnostic imaging scans due to an international shortage of contrast dye.
The hospital announced Saturday it is monitoring the shortage of a solution known as iodinated contrast dye used in diagnostic imaging scans, resulting in the postponement of non-emergency CT, cardiac angiograms, and diagnostic studies requiring the dye until at least the end of June.
A news release from WRH said it was alerted to the shortage on Friday by its supplier and along with all other Ontario hospitals, has developed mitigation strategies to restrict the use of contrast dye.
GE Healthcare, the hospital’s and a major global supplier of the dye, has four manufacturing sites one of which located in China was recently forced to shut down due to COVID-19 concerns, officials said.
The plant has reopened at 60 per cent capacity, but it is expected to take several weeks before production is back to full capacity.
While orders of the dye continue, WRH said it anticipates it will receive only 50 per cent of its usual shipments in the next few weeks.
The hospital said it will prioritize CT scans and angiograms for emergency situations, including patients with major trauma, possible strokes and cardiac issues, bowel blockages, and critical care patients.
WRH said it will be contacting patients whose upcoming appointments are impacted by this change and will provide further updates in the coming days about the impact on CT scans and cardiac angiogram volumes.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police inaction moves to centre of Uvalde shooting probe
The actions -- or more notably, the inaction -- of a school district police chief and other law enforcement officers has become the centre of the investigation into this week's shocking school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Putin warns against continued arming of Ukraine; Kremlin claims another city captured
As Russia asserted progress in its goal of seizing the entirety of contested eastern Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin tried Saturday to shake European resolve to punish his country with sanctions and to keep supplying weapons that have supported Ukraine's defence.
Truth tracker: Analyzing the World Economic Forum 'Great Reset' conspiracy theory
The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos was met with justifiable criticisms and unfounded conspiracy theories.
Canada to play for gold at men's hockey worlds after victory over Czechia
Canada and Finland won semifinal games Saturday to set up a third straight gold-medal showdown between the teams at the IIHF world hockey championship.
Woman with disabilities approved for medically assisted death relocated thanks to 'inspiring' support
A 31-year-old disabled Toronto woman who was conditionally approved for a medically assisted death after a fruitless bid for safe housing says her life has been 'changed' by an outpouring of support after telling her story.
Calling social conservatives dinosaurs was 'wrong terminology', says Patrick Brown
Federal Conservative leadership candidate Patrick Brown says calling social conservatives 'dinosaurs' in a book he wrote about his time in Ontario politics was 'the wrong terminology.'
Hydro Ottawa says goal is to restore power to all customers by the end of the weekend
Hydro Ottawa says the goal is to restore power to "the bulk" of homes and businesses by the end of the weekend as crews enter "the last phase" of restoration efforts.
Remote parts of rural eastern Ontario could wait weeks for power restoration
A Hydro One spokesperson says some people living in remote parts of rural eastern Ontario could be waiting weeks to have power restored after last Saturday’s devastating and deadly storm.
B.C. speedboat driver arrested with 650kg of meth 'feared for his family's safety,' he told U.S. investigators
New details are emerging after a 51-year-old Alberta man was arrested aboard a speedboat that U.S. authorities say was carrying 650 kilograms of methamphetamine between Washington state and British Columbia.
Kitchener
-
'Whopping, happy-go-lucky, New Orleans-style party': Celebrating the life of Nancy Pauli
The Kitchener-Waterloo Dixieland Jazz Club held a rumpus New Orleans-style wake on Saturday, in remembrance of its long-time director Nancy Pauli. Pauli passed away in February at the age of 81.
-
Demonstrators gather outside Doug Ford’s rally in Kitchener
As Ford made his pitch to voters inside, outside, demonstrators weathered rain and thunder to speak out against his leadership.
-
Cambridge man arrested after firing pellet gun at police, slashing tires
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 63-year-old Cambridge man who slashed someone’s tires before shooting a pellet gun at officers and barricading himself inside an apartment.
London
-
Leaders aren’t the only ones doing last second campaigning
As the provincial election campaign winds down the bid to secure critical votes heats up, with two party leaders, Doug Ford and Andrea Horwath, making a stop in London on Sunday.
-
Country music stars headline Woodstock Truck Show for Special Olympics Saturday
Special Olympian Chris Klein-Geltink knows exactly which truck he wants to be rewarded at the Woodstock Truck Show.
-
Hundreds in Southwestern Ontario walk to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Society
Tony Paul had a hard time putting words together when speaking about his late wife Susan.
Barrie
-
New Barrie autism centre opens its doors
A new autism centre in Barrie held its grand opening on Saturday.
-
Barrie PSW reflects on his battle with COVID-19
A former PSW at a Roberta Place in Barrie is reflecting on his battle with COVID-19 one year later.
-
Missing Springwater senior found deceased
Provincial police say an 87-year old man from Springwater Township reported missing earlier this week has been found deceased.
Northern Ontario
-
Support for Sudbury Defeat Depression event exceeds expectations
The Sudbury Defeat Depression Walk/Run returned to Bell Park on Saturday, as the COVID-19 pandemic eases and normal events resume.
-
Dozens of dogs and cats microchipped at Barkfest in North Bay
A long line of cars wrapped around the Humane Society's parking lot in North Bay Saturday morning as dozens of cats and dogs got microchipped.
-
Glencore to pay billion-dollar fine for corruption, bribery of foreign officials
Glencore International has pled guilty and agreed to pay US$1.186 billion in fines and penalties for corrupt practices in dealing with foreign governments.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa says goal is to restore power to all customers by the end of the weekend
Hydro Ottawa says the goal is to restore power to "the bulk" of homes and businesses by the end of the weekend as crews enter "the last phase" of restoration efforts.
-
Gatineau police investigating stabbing death of 22-year-old man in Aylmer
A 22-year-old Gatineau man died in hospital after being stabbed outside an establishment in Aylmer on Saturday morning.
-
Storm cleanup continues as thousands of Ottawa residents mark eight days of no power
It’s been one week since a devastating storm swept through the nation’s capital, knocking out power to tens of thousands of people.
Toronto
-
Three men arrested in human trafficking investigation of 18-year-old
Toronto police are announcing the arrest of three men in a more than six-month human trafficking investigation that involved an 18-year-old girl.
-
Coyote bites child in west end Toronto park: police
Police say a coyote bit a child in a west end Toronto park on Saturday afternoon.
-
One person dead after apartment fire in Toronto’s east end
A person is dead after a fire erupted in an apartment in the city’s east end Saturday morning.
Montreal
-
Three things most likely to be legally challenged in Bill 96
Is it unconstitutional to make someone pay to get a legal document translated into French? One of Montreal's top lawyers thinks so, and pointed out two other things from Bill 96 that he thinks the courts would most easily find fault with.
-
Some Quebecers eligible for financial help after storm leaves thousands without power
Quebec announced special financial assistance to cover food losses suffered by those using social assistance programs following power outages.
-
Montreal students deck out skateboards for less fortunate children around the world
Around 2,500 boards are being decorated by Montreal-area students right now, as Skateboards for Hope delivers decks around the world.
Atlantic
-
Rough road to recovery for N.B. duty-free shop – still holding out hope border traffic will increase
A N.B. duty-free shop owner at the U.S.-Canada border says high fuel costs and lingering requirements at the border are hurting business.
-
How two N.S. Crown attorneys are fighting human trafficking in the province
Two special prosecutors tasked with taking on Nova Scotia's human trafficking cases are sharing some insight into what's currently happening in the province's courts.
-
Hidden gems and buried treasures at the Moncton Record Expo
Vinyl lovers packed a community centre in Riverview, N.B., Saturday in search of a hidden gem or the missing piece to their collection at the bi-annual Moncton Record Expo.
Winnipeg
-
Vacant Winnipeg building deemed a complete loss after early morning fire
A building located on Mayfair Avenue is being declared a complete loss after a fire broke out Saturday morning.
-
What Canada’s average home price will get you in Manitoba
In Manitoba, the average home price in April 2022 was around $372,000, which is up from April 2021, when the average price was around $328,000, according to Manitoba Real Estate Association.
-
Demolition starts on fire damaged Kirkwood Block building
It’s been nearly four months since the historic Kirkwood Block caught fire and was left in ruins, but it is now starting to be taken down.
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampeders fans excited for first pre-season kickoff in 3 years
Fans of the Calgary Stampeders are breathing a sigh of relief and looking forward to watching pre-season football at McMahon Stadium on Saturday for the first time since 2019.
-
Back on the track: Calgary high school athletes compete in city championships for first time since pandemic
More than 600 athletes from 29 schools competed Saturday in the first Calgary high school city championship competition since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
-
'A new beginning': Calgary family in need helped by local charity
A group of volunteers spent their Saturday morning outfitting a Calgary home with new appliances, furniture and food for a family in need.
Edmonton
-
'We just want to be a vibrant community': Rally calls for lasting security in Edmonton's Chinatown
An emotional rally outside City Hall Saturday afternoon called for more permanent solutions to help keep Edmonton's Chinatown a vibrant community.
-
Oilers preparing for Colorado Avalanche in NHL Western final
The Edmonton Oilers have made it through two rounds of the NHL playoffs, but they've used two Game 1 mulligans along the way.
-
'They really foster community support': New café with a focus on supporting local
Felice Café has been open for just one month and local vendors are already seeing a boost in business because of it.
Vancouver
-
Volunteers stepping up amid spike in Vancouver property crimes
Volunteers in Vancouver are stepping their efforts as the city continues to see a rise in property crimes.
-
Park board looking at how to 'reduce private vehicle traffic' in Stanley Park
Amid ongoing controversy over a temporary bike lane and after a long weekend that saw drivers frustrated -- the Vancouver Park Board is asking for feedback on how to decrease private vehicle traffic in Stanley Park.
-
Tentative agreement reached to end Sea to Sky transit strike
The months-long transit strike in B.C.'s Sea to Sky region may be coming to an end, after representatives from the union and the employer signed a tentative agreement Friday.