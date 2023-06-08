Windsor Regional Hospital reducing mask requirements and updating visitor policy
Windsor Regional Hospital is reducing its requirements on masking inside the hospital and updating their essential caregiver (visitor) policy, in compliance with Public Health Ontario guidance.
WRH says the updates will generally move both policies closer to pre-COVID era requirements with some limited exceptions.
These new policies take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, June 12, 2023.
MASKING
WRH is moving from a policy where masking remained within two metres of any patient to masking procedures whereby masking in ALL areas is based on:
- Point of care risk assessment (e.g. patient coughing)
- Additional Precautions (please look for signage on patient doorways prior to visiting a patient to determine if a mask and eye protection is required)
- Procedural (based on the type of procedure being performed)
Masking is highly recommended for patients and visitors in the Emergency Department (due to high volumes and the possibility of infectious patients present).
In any areas of the hospital that may face a respiratory outbreak, universal masking may be recommended depending on the specific outbreak situation.
WRH says they continue to support those individuals who still choose to wear a mask at any time. All individuals who put on a mask should use a hospital-issued mask. Masks will be provided at hospital entrances.
VISITOR (ESSENTIAL CAREGIVER) POLICY:
WRH officials say they recognize the significant role that loved ones play in the physical and mental recuperation of their patients.
In ongoing efforts to live up to their vision of “Outstanding Care No Exceptions,” they encourage loved ones to visit patients to provide face-to-face emotional support. At the same time, WRH encourages the community to recognize the important work they must do together to keep our patients safe from the potential spread of infectious disease.
Here is the full visitor policy
If you are planning to visit patients at the hospital but are experiencing fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, skin rash, vomiting or diarrhea, you should not continue with plans to visit the patient, and should seek medical attention. If you have tested positive for COVID-19 or been in close contact with a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19 in the last 10 days, you should not visit patients in the hospital. Consistent with the pre-COVID era policy, effective Monday, June 12, in recognition of the important role that a primary caregiver can offer to Palliative, Emergency, Critical Care, Neonatal and Paediatric Patients each patient will be allowed 24-hour, seven-days-a-week access to an essential caregiver.
The essential caregiver can change from time to time. There are department specific guidelines for mental health, renal dialysis, the cancer program, critical care, emergency, lab and diagnostic imaging, family birthing centre, OB triage, maternal newborn clinic, women’s health clinic, NICU, paediatrics and the surgical program.
For all other areas of the hospital, general visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (daily, including weekends and holidays) with a limit of two essential caregivers at any one time (two adults, or one adult and one child). Exceptions may be granted on compassionate basis.
Due to the higher risk environment, the hospital does not encourage visits from infants and children under 14 years of age. Children who do visit must be supervised by a visiting adult.
