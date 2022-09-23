Windsor Regional Hospital now offering fentanyl test strips

Narcan nasal spray and drug test strips. (Source: WRH) Narcan nasal spray and drug test strips. (Source: WRH)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia

A Kremlin-orchestrated referendum got underway Friday in occupied regions of Ukraine that sought to make them part of Russia, with some officials carrying ballots to apartment blocks accompanied by gun-toting police. Kyiv and the West condemned it as a rigged election whose result was preordained by Moscow.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver