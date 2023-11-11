Windsor Regiment guidon back home

A guidon honouring the sacrifice of members of the Windsor Regiment was passed along to the University of Windsor this afternoon.

"We’ll proudly showcase it as an enduring symbol of your dedication and valour," University president Dr. Robert Gordon told the gathering outside of the former home of the Armouries.

The guidon is more than 60 years old and was marched over to Freedom Way for a ceremony outside of the current home of the University’s School of Creative Arts.

A ceremony is expected to be held early next year as the guidon, which was presented to the Windsor Regiment in 1963, is laid to rest in a special display commemorating the history of the building, built between 1900 and 1902.

"Certainly with the Armouries, our school of creative arts, it’s their home but also there’s tradition, history that we’re proud of and committed to preserving as well," said Dr. Gordon.

"We’re very thankful for the University of Windsor allowing us an honoured position within the Armouries to continue the strong proud military heritage of the city," added Colonel Jay Hancock who oversaw Saturday’s ceremony.