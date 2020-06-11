WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Public Library has given a run through of what its curbside pickup will look like when it starts on Monday.

Users will be asked to access their library account and place a hold on materials.

When they receive a notification their order is ready, they have to complete a form by calling the library or going online.

An appointment time will then be made within one business day.

Likewise, overdue material taken out in March can be returned curbside by making a scheduled delivery.