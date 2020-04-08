WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Public Library is starting a phone check-in service to help residents stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The phone service is intended for customers:

looking for more information about Windsor Public Library's online resources;

wondering how the library can continue to serve the community during the closure;

with information and resource needs;

who miss having someone to chat with about favorite books and movies.

Residents can sign up for WPL's Phone Check-In Service and a staff member will reach out with a phone call on a weekly or bi-weekly basis.

To register for this service, complete the form and someone will be in touch with you shortly. If you would prefer to register by telephone, please call Dave Milani at 519-890-0295.