WINDSOR, ONT. -- Those looking to bury their nose in a good book are in luck as the Windsor Public Library will soon be offering curbside pick-up.

Starting June 15, the Windsor Public Library will begin the rollout of curbside pick-up and delivery.

“We will spend the next several weeks fine-tuning a comprehensive rollout plan which both ensures the safety and wellbeing of customers and staff and provides a secure means to return previously checked out books and materials,” WPL board chair and city councilor Rino Bortolin said in a news release.

All Windsor Public Library branches were closed on March 20 in response to COVID-19. Library staff had been re-deployed to programs and initiatives supporting schools, online services, among others. A small group of people also helped to make non-surgical masks to give to members of the community, the release states.

“We are all anxious to open and see our customers again and we are working hard to provide a safe and welcoming environment,” WPL CEO Kitty Pope said. “Staff will begin returning May 25 to implement our curbside service.”

All library branches will remain closed with programming and outreach suspended for now, however, FRED the library’s bookmobile will continue making home deliveries. A home delivery can be scheduled by calling 519-990-1517.

Once curbside pick-up has been rolled out Windsor Public Library says it will trial visits by appointment where a limited number of customers may be permitted in a branch to access materials, resources and computers.

More information will be announced in June. Information on WPL curbside pick-up and delivery will be posted to www.windsorpubliclbrary.com.