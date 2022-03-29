Windsor Public Library launches 'Project Sunflower' in solidarity with Ukraine

The Windsor Public Library has launched ‘Project Sunflower’ information on Ukraine’s national flower, the country’s history and why the sunflower has become a symbol of hope and peace.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, all Windsor Public Library branches will feature information displays, potted sunflowers and in partnership with Shine Bright YQG, who are planting sunflowers around the city to show support, will be handing out sunflower seeds to customers.

The sunflower has become a symbol of solidarity while Russia continues to invade Ukrainian soil.

“WPL will do all we can to support Ukraine”, says WPL CEO Kitty Pope. “British Artist Martin Firrell stated that ‘the road to freedom is bordered with sunflowers’ and I am hopeful that the joy, happiness and independence represented by sunflowers, returns to Ukraine as soon as possible.”

The information displays will feature information on the national flower, the history of Ukraine, Take and Make Kits focusing on the nation of 44 million people and virtual story times with a sunflower theme.

The City of Windsor has compiled a list of organizations accepting donations to help support families in Ukraine.