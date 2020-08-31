WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex residents will once again be able to flip through the pages of a book at their local library.

The Central, Budimir, and Riverside locations opened their doors, while the others are slated to join next week.

“We think we’ve got a plan in place that guarantees not only the safety of our customers but our staff,” Windsor Public Library public service manager Adam Craig said.

New preventative measures in place include physical distancing and mandatory masks, even a book isolation zone.

“Any materials that are being used, so when stuff gets checked out and brought back, it’s going into quarantine for 72 hours,” Craig said.

Should the health unit indicate there’s been a risk of exposure, the library will follow all the guidelines, staff says.

“We will always defer to health professionals so if something like that happened, we’re really hoping that isn’t the case, we would then consult with local medical professionals and do what needs to be done to are sure everybody is safe,” Craig said.

The same goes for the Windsor International Aquatics and Training Centre which welcomed some swimmers back Monday.

“So far our staff have done an amazing job,” said City of Windsor aquatic services manager Jen Knights.

Adventure Bay remains closed in Stage 3, but reservations can be made for distanced fitness lanes and training.

Like at Sandpoint Beach and City splash pads, staff have been taught new pandemic protocol.

“We trained them all prior to the facility opening this morning,” Knights said. “They all did a phenomenal job and we hope it doesn’t happen but we feel the staff are prepared in the unlikely event that it did.”