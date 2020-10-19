WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Downtown Mission isn’t giving up on their desire to move to a new location.

“More efficient and cost-effective to run one building versus four that we’re in now,” executive director of the Downtown Mission Ron Dunn said.

Which is why he wants to move to a vacant lot on McDougall at Sheppard.

“As far as the space goes, it allows us to build new what we need in a way and fashion that makes sense for us,” Dunn said. “Trying to repurpose old buildings is difficult.”

The new building would be built in front of a strip of offices which is also part of the deal.

The Downtown Mission was slated to move into the former Windsor Public Library central branch on Ouellette Avenue, but plans fell through this past February.

“If they were to make that shift and were able to move to McDougall I think there would be a huge shift in the perception of what downtown is and I welcome that,” said Brian Yoemans Downtown Windsor BIA chair.

However, there are some hoops for the Mission to jump through first.

Once of which is an interim control bylaw put in place this summer.

“Basically prohibits us from building wherever we’d like to regardless of the zoning implications,” Dunn said.

On Monday, Dunn asked city council to grant him an opportunity to address a waiver to the bylaw on November 9.

“That didn’t make it today,” he said. “Unfortunately they felt we weren’t ready for that process so the challenge for us is all of the studies and things that they want us to do in advance which is part of the planning process are expensive.”

Costing in the thousands, according to Dunn, with no guarantee of approval from council once complete.

“For us to feel comfortable with it, he does have to go through this process,” said Ward 3 councillor Rino Bortolin.

Dunn says he still hopes to speak to council on November 9, adding time is of the essence.

He notes their building on Victoria Avenue is sold and there is interest in other properties owned by the Mission which would benefit the city.

“I can’t see why council would hold back on this,” Bortolin said. “I would be supportive. This is my ward. I represent the downtown and the new location. I would be petitioning council to support this. It’s just a matter of we need to get there first.”