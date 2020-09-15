WINDSOR, ONT. -- Masks or face coverings will soon be required in all Windsor-Essex public libraries.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is updating their Section 22 Order on masks to include libraries.

The update goes into effect on Monday.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says many of the municipal bylaws would apply to libraries, the health unit wanted to ensure the order was clear for libraries.

“We recognize that the Windsor Public Library has implemented the mask policy and the rest of the libraries in the region have varying degrees of policy,” says Ahmed. “To ensure that everything is covered, that all of the libraries are covered, we have included libraries in the class order.”

Local and provincial public health officials recommend that people should wear masks anytime physical distancing is not possible, especially indoors where the risk of COVID-19 transmission is greater.

WECHU has handed out eight violation notices to businesses or people in Windsor-Essex that are not following public health guidelines, such as not wearing masks, over-crowded patios, or not following isolation or quarantine orders.