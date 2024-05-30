Windsor police try body-worn microphones and in-car cameras for pilot project
Some Windsor police officers will soon start using body-worn microphones and in-car cameras as part of a pilot program to better protect officers and foster greater public trust.
Beginning on June 3, a total of 26 frontline officers will be equipped with body-worn microphones, and their police cruisers will be outfitted with dashboard cameras. The pilot program will run for three months, ending on Sept. 2.
“Our members often work in difficult, dangerous, and even life-threatening situations,” said police Chief Jason Bellaire. “Having these microphones and cameras will help protect both our members and the public – and reinforce our commitment to serving the community with excellence, professionalism, and transparency.”
The microphones and cameras will automatically start recording when officers respond to emergency calls for service and during vehicle stops, and can also be activated manually as needed. Both devices are equipped with red lights that flash visibly to indicate when recording.
The microphones and cameras are designed to enhance the safety of officers and community members during police interactions, improve evidence gathering, and offer additional transparency and accountability by providing an unbiased account of events.
This pilot program is launching in accordance with the framework of the Privacy Commissioner of Ontario, and in consultation with the Windsor Police’s volunteer-run Community Consultative Committee.
“The introduction of body-worn microphones and in-car cameras by the Windsor Police Service is a commendable step toward transparency and accountability,” said Dr. Fazle Baki, chair of the Community Consultative Committee. “This initiative will significantly impact our community by enhancing trust, ensuring unbiased documentation of police interactions, and ultimately improving the safety of both officers and community members.”
The collection, retention, use, and disclosure of personal information obtained from the microphones and cameras will comply with the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act. The information collected through the pilot program will be used to determine the viability of deploying these devices service-wide.
