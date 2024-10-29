WINDSOR
    Windsor police set to provide 'statement' on city homicide

    Windsor police are going to provide more details on a recent homicide in the city.

    Reginald John Frickey, 69, was killed on Oct. 25, inside a home on Highland Avenue.

    On Monday, police released surveillance video of two potential suspects seen in the area in the early morning hours before Frickey’s body was discovered.

    Windsor police want to identify suspects related to a homicide in south-central Windsor. (Source: WPS)Police say he suffered a head injury.

    Major Crimes Staff Sgt Ted Novak is expected to provide “an overview” of the case and will answer questions at the news conference at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

