Rescued Canada Goose fights for its life
A Canada goose is in the care of Wings Rehabilitation Centre after being rescued from the icy waters of Duck Creek in Belle River.
“He's not coming along as far as we would like him to,” said Jennifer Dalley, wildlife coordinator for Wings Rehabilitation Centre. “Time is always a factor, right? So, we'll give him more time.”
A passerby noticed the goose stuck in the ice. The Windsor Essex County Humane Society and the Green Unlimited Animal Rescue organization were called in to help pull the bird out.
Dalley says in addition to the goose and two malnourished Swans, the Rehabilitation Centre is caring for well over 300 animals. That’s well above average for this time of year.
Not all the animals are facing injuries.
“Our weather being so mild for so long. I think we have an overabundance of babies,” said Dalley. “We have over 40 possums that aren’t big enough to be released. Usually we'll see maybe ten.”
They are also caring for two litters of baby squirrels and 20 raccoons.
“With the holiday season coming up, we are doing a plea for volunteers,” she said.
Volunteers must be at least 12 years old. No experience is needed.
“Just come out and we'll train you on site,” she added. “If you have a couple hours, come on out and we'll put you to work.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Police find bag carried by gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare's CEO, say he likely fled NYC on bus
Investigators found a backpack in Central Park that was carried by the shooter, police said Friday, following a massive sweep to find it in a vast area with lakes and ponds, meadows, playgrounds and a densely wooded section called 'The Ramble.'
A police photographer recounts the harrowing day of the Polytechnique massacre
Montreal crime scene photographer Harold Rosenberg witnessed a lot of horror over his thirty years on the job, though nothing of the magnitude of what he captured with his lens at the Polytechnique on December 6, 1989. He described the day of the Montreal massacre to CTV Quebec Bureau Chief Genevieve Beauchemin.
Quebec premier wants to ban praying in public
Premier François Legault took advantage of the last day of the parliamentary session on Friday to announce to 'Islamists' that he will 'fight' for Quebec values and possibly use the notwithstanding clause to ban prayer in public places such as parks.
Northern Ontario man sentenced for killing his dog
WARNING: This article contains graphic details of animal abuse which may be upsetting to some readers. A 40-year-old northern Ontario man is avoiding prison after pleading guilty to killing his dog earlier this year.
'Home Alone' house up for sale for US$3.8 million in Chicago suburb – but not the one you're thinking of
Social media sleuths noticed that the house next door to the iconic 'Home Alone' house in Winnetka is now up for sale.
Purolator, UPS pause shipments from couriers amid Canada Post strike
Purolator and UPS have paused shipments from some courier companies as they try to work through a deluge of deliveries brought on by the Canada Post strike.
NDP's Singh forces debate on $250 cheques for more Canadians; Conservatives cut it short
With the fate of the federal government's promised $250 cheques for 18.7 million workers hanging in the balance, the NDP forced a debate Friday on a motion pushing for the prime minister to expand eligibility. The conversation was cut short, though, by Conservative MPs' interventions.
Sask. father who kept daughter from mom to prevent COVID-19 vaccine free from additional prison time
Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan father who withheld his then seven-year-old daughter from her mom for nearly 100 days to prevent the girl from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, was handed a 12-month prison sentence and 200 days probation on Friday, but credited with time served.
South Korean lawmakers set to vote on impeachment after martial law debacle
South Korean lawmakers are set to vote later Saturday on impeaching President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived attempt to impose martial law, as protests grew nationwide calling for his removal.
Kitchener
-
Threat that caused school lockdowns in Guelph came from the United States
Guelph Police Service is releasing more information about a call that caused two schools to go into lockdown and a third to implement hold-and-secure measures earlier this week.
-
University of Waterloo harnessing the power of alpaca poop
The University of Waterloo is trying to create an unusual type of compost.
-
Legal experts concerned about promised encampment legislation
Legal experts are raising concerns about human rights violations as the provincial government promises more powers to deal with growing encampments across the province.
London
-
SIU: driver that fled OPP traffic stop in Arva fatally injured
The SIU says OPP tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction in Arva on Saturday night. Investigators say the vehicle sped away, then crashed into another vehicle.
-
Although the snow is tapering off, some roads are still closed or not cleaned yet
The snow that has been battering southwestern Ontario is expected to begin to let up – however, we’re not out of the woods just yet.
-
Pedestrian struck by impaired driver in London's west end
A motor vehicle collision in the west end of London has led to impaired driving charges for a 59-year-old man.
Barrie
-
Driver charged after passing snow plow in front of oncoming OPP vehicle
A driver was pulled over and charged after passing a snow plow in front of an oncoming OPP vehicle.
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 snarled traffic
A three-vehicle crash on Highway 400 snarled Friday afternoon traffic.
-
Man arrested after 16-hour standoff with Barrie police seeks to be released from custody
The 43-year-old man taken to hospital in distress following a 16-hour armed standoff with Barrie police last month is seeking bail.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario man sentenced for killing his dog
WARNING: This article contains graphic details of animal abuse which may be upsetting to some readers. A 40-year-old northern Ontario man is avoiding prison after pleading guilty to killing his dog earlier this year.
-
How the combination of diapers and splash pads led to 10K illnesses
New research is raising concerns about the safety of splash pads, which can be ground zero for germs and greatly increase the risk of spreading disease.
-
Purolator, UPS pause shipments from couriers amid Canada Post strike
Purolator and UPS have paused shipments from some courier companies as they try to work through a deluge of deliveries brought on by the Canada Post strike.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Northern Ontario man sentenced for killing his dog
WARNING: This article contains graphic details of animal abuse which may be upsetting to some readers. A 40-year-old northern Ontario man is avoiding prison after pleading guilty to killing his dog earlier this year.
-
Sault College health students showcase their work
Sault College students from three different health-care programs had the opportunity to present their work to local industry leaders at the institute’s second Health Care Research Showcase.
-
Northern Ont. police catch liquor store thief, getaway driver
Two people from southern Ontario have been charged in connection with a liquor store robbery Wednesday in the Town of Thessalon. The suspects were caught after trying to flee on Highway 17 and hiding the booze in a snowbank.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo to open Trillium Line in three stages starting Jan. 6
OC Transpo general manager Renee Amilcar announced the Lines 2 and 4 will open in three phases, starting with five-day service Monday to Friday beginning Jan. 6.
-
Another blast of snow coming to Ottawa this weekend
It’s cold this Friday in Ottawa, as it feels like minus 17 in the morning and minus 10 in the afternoon with windchill.
-
Vigils held in eastern Ontario to mark 35 years since Montreal massacre
Friday marks 35 years since the Montreal massacre, where 14 women were shot and killed at École Polytechnique.
Toronto
-
Woman facing 96 animal welfare charges in connection with unlicensed kennel in Hamilton
A woman is facing 96 animal welfare charges in connection with an unlicensed kennel in Hamilton, where two pet owners claimed their dogs died while in her care.
-
Hamilton police shut down ‘open air drug market’ they say was 'run like a business'
Hamilton Police say that they have shut down an "open air drug market" in the vicinity of a downtown laneway that appeared to be "run like a business."
-
Charges stayed for 5 of 8 accused in shootout outside Toronto music studio
Charges have been stayed against five of the eight people accused in a shootout near a Toronto recording studio last month.
Montreal
-
'Duty to learn': Vigils mark 35th anniversary of Polytechnique anti-feminist killings
Braving a biting winter wind, dignitaries gathered in front of Polytechnique Montréal's main campus on Friday to pay tribute to the 14 women killed at the Montreal institution in an anti-feminist attack 35 years ago.
-
Quebec premier wants to ban praying in public
Premier François Legault took advantage of the last day of the parliamentary session on Friday to announce to 'Islamists' that he will 'fight' for Quebec values and possibly use the notwithstanding clause to ban prayer in public places such as parks.
-
A police photographer recounts the harrowing day of the Polytechnique massacre
Montreal crime scene photographer Harold Rosenberg witnessed a lot of horror over his thirty years on the job, though nothing of the magnitude of what he captured with his lens at the Polytechnique on December 6, 1989. He described the day of the Montreal massacre to CTV Quebec Bureau Chief Genevieve Beauchemin.
Winnipeg
-
Cops and taxes could be highlights of the next Winnipeg budget
Higher property tax hikes and more cops could be coming in next week's city budget.
-
Manitoba premier hints at change of location for supervised drug consumption site
The Manitoba government signalled Friday it is open to changing the location of a proposed supervised drug consumption site that had been revealed two days earlier and met with criticism.
-
'A well-loved piece': Historic carousel display from Hudson’s Bay Company store lands at Winnipeg shop
When a carousel setup from the Hudson’s Bay Company became available during an auction, a Winnipeg business owner had to have it.
Edmonton
-
Security guard killed at Edmonton apartment building
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a security guard in central Edmonton on Friday morning.
-
'Focus on bad guys': Albertans react to expansion of federal gun ban
A local gun store owner says the new federal gun ban has left the industry shell-shocked.
-
Alberta working to get money's worth on Turkish medication deal after 2 years
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the government is working to get taxpayer value for the money it paid for medication that has yet to be approved and delivered.
Calgary
-
Calgary's Fueling Brains Academy targeted by 'possible data breach'
Calgary police say a strange email addressed to parents of students at Fueling Brains Academy did not come from the business.
-
Calgarians panicked as Canada Post strike enters fourth week
The impacts of the Canada Post strike are ramping up as other shippers pause their pick-ups to clear growing backlogs.
-
Alberta working to get money's worth on Turkish medication deal after 2 years
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the government is working to get taxpayer value for the money it paid for medication that has yet to be approved and delivered.
Regina
-
Bernadette McIntyre named Saskatchewan's 24th Lieutenant Governor
Saskatchewan’s 24th Lieutenant Governor will be Bernadette McIntyre after being appointed to the position by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday.
-
Roses handed out in commemoration of polytechnic massacre
Members of the YWCA handed out roses at the University of Regina to bring awareness to violence against women.
-
Sask. father who kept daughter from mom to prevent COVID-19 vaccine free from additional prison time
Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan father who withheld his then seven-year-old daughter from her mom for nearly 100 days to prevent the girl from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, was handed a 12-month prison sentence and 200 days probation on Friday, but credited with time served.
Vancouver
-
Soggy night for Swifties? Umbrellas not allowed at Taylor Swift concert venue in Vancouver
There's heavy rain in the forecast for the first night of Taylor Swift's sold-out Eras Tour in downtown Vancouver – and umbrellas are prohibited at the concert venue.
-
The East Van Cross could be moving to a new location
The iconic East Van Cross could be getting a new home, as Vancouver councillors are set to discuss moving the artwork to a more accessible location.
-
Charges approved against carjacking suspect who was shot by Vancouver police
Days after a carjacking suspect was shot by police in East Vancouver, several criminal charges have been approved against him.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. ombudsman to investigate delay in sending social assistance cheques amid post strike
Thousands of social assistance cheques have not been distributed in British Columbia because of the Canada Post strike, prompting an investigation by provincial ombudsperson Jay Chalke.
-
B.C. minister wants new safety plan for Victoria schools, threatens board removal
British Columbia Education Minister Lisa Beare has appointed a special adviser to help the Victoria school board "revise and improve" its safety plan after it barred police from schools except in emergencies.
-
Victoria man sentenced for sexually assaulting teen after supplying her drugs
A Victoria man has been sentenced to five years in prison for twice sexually assaulting a teenage girl – one of four minors he was convicted of targeting over an eight-month period in 2018.
Atlantic
-
Maritime weekend weather: Cold start and snowy finish
Colder temperatures lie ahead for the weekend in the Maritimes with another swipe of snow and rain expected Sunday.
-
Sister of man found dead in Kentville, N.S., speaks out
The sister of a 52-year-old man found dead in a tent in Kentville, N.S., on Wednesday is speaking out on her loss.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE 61st annual Christmas Daddies Telethon airs Saturday on CTV
A beloved yearly tradition, the Christmas Daddies Telethon airs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, on CTV.
N.L.
-
'Kids are scared': Random attacks have residents of small-city N.L. shaken
Mount Pearl, near St. John's, has been the scene for three random attacks in November. Police have arrested and charged seven youth.
-
'They're sitting ducks:' More women with disabilities unhoused due to abuse, violence
New data show women with disabilities are more likely to be forced into homelessness because of violence or abuse.
-
GivingTuesday: Food banks need help, but charity won't end hunger, advocates say
It's GivingTuesday, and some directors of food banks and anti-poverty groups say the day underlines a conundrum for their organizations.