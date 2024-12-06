WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Rescued Canada Goose fights for its life

    Share

    A Canada goose is in the care of Wings Rehabilitation Centre after being rescued from the icy waters of Duck Creek in Belle River.

    “He's not coming along as far as we would like him to,” said Jennifer Dalley, wildlife coordinator for Wings Rehabilitation Centre. “Time is always a factor, right? So, we'll give him more time.”

    A passerby noticed the goose stuck in the ice. The Windsor Essex County Humane Society and the Green Unlimited Animal Rescue organization were called in to help pull the bird out.

    Dalley says in addition to the goose and two malnourished Swans, the Rehabilitation Centre is caring for well over 300 animals. That’s well above average for this time of year.

    Not all the animals are facing injuries.

    “Our weather being so mild for so long. I think we have an overabundance of babies,” said Dalley. “We have over 40 possums that aren’t big enough to be released. Usually we'll see maybe ten.”

    They are also caring for two litters of baby squirrels and 20 raccoons.

    “With the holiday season coming up, we are doing a plea for volunteers,” she said.

    Volunteers must be at least 12 years old. No experience is needed.

    “Just come out and we'll train you on site,” she added. “If you have a couple hours, come on out and we'll put you to work.”

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A police photographer recounts the harrowing day of the Polytechnique massacre

    Montreal crime scene photographer Harold Rosenberg witnessed a lot of horror over his thirty years on the job, though nothing of the magnitude of what he captured with his lens at the Polytechnique on December 6, 1989. He described the day of the Montreal massacre to CTV Quebec Bureau Chief Genevieve Beauchemin.

    Quebec premier wants to ban praying in public

    Premier François Legault took advantage of the last day of the parliamentary session on Friday to announce to 'Islamists' that he will 'fight' for Quebec values and possibly use the notwithstanding clause to ban prayer in public places such as parks.

    Northern Ontario man sentenced for killing his dog

    WARNING: This article contains graphic details of animal abuse which may be upsetting to some readers. A 40-year-old northern Ontario man is avoiding prison after pleading guilty to killing his dog earlier this year.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News