Rescued Canada Goose fights for its life

A Canada goose is in the care of Wings Rehabilitation Centre after being rescued from the icy waters of Duck Creek in Belle River.

“He's not coming along as far as we would like him to,” said Jennifer Dalley, wildlife coordinator for Wings Rehabilitation Centre. “Time is always a factor, right? So, we'll give him more time.”

A passerby noticed the goose stuck in the ice. The Windsor Essex County Humane Society and the Green Unlimited Animal Rescue organization were called in to help pull the bird out.

Dalley says in addition to the goose and two malnourished Swans, the Rehabilitation Centre is caring for well over 300 animals. That’s well above average for this time of year.

Not all the animals are facing injuries.

“Our weather being so mild for so long. I think we have an overabundance of babies,” said Dalley. “We have over 40 possums that aren’t big enough to be released. Usually we'll see maybe ten.”

They are also caring for two litters of baby squirrels and 20 raccoons.

“With the holiday season coming up, we are doing a plea for volunteers,” she said.

Volunteers must be at least 12 years old. No experience is needed.

“Just come out and we'll train you on site,” she added. “If you have a couple hours, come on out and we'll put you to work.”