Police hoping to identify two suspects after homicide on Highland Avenue

Windsor police officers are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects related to the death of a 69-year-old man in south-central Windsor.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 2400 block of Highland Avenue for a report of trouble unknown shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 25. The Windsor Police Service investigating a homicide in the 2400 block of Highland Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Oct. 25, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

Police say they discovered a deceased man inside the residence. A post-mortem examination confirmed the victim, 69-year-old Reginald John Frickey, died from a head injury.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit have since acquired surveillance footage of two suspects who were in the area during the early morning hours of Oct. 25.

Police say the suspects were seen in the 2300 block of Mercer Street, the 400 block of Lens Avenue, and the 2400 block of Highland Avenue.

The first suspect is described as a white male with a stocky build. He wore a maroon hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and darker shoes.

The second suspect is described as a white male. He wore a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, a black backpack, and black running shoes with white soles.

Investigators ask everyone who lives in the area to check their dash-cam or surveillance footage between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 25 for evidence related to this case.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.