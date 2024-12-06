Alleged drug trafficker arrested for bail violations

Windsor police say a 54-year-old man facing drug trafficking charges has been arrested for violating his bail conditions.

In July 2024, the man was granted bail on multiple charges, including possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

His release order included house arrest and electronic monitoring. Bail compliance officers investigated and found he had breached the conditions of his release order on several occasions.

On Dec. 4, bail compliance officers, with the assistance of the Windsor Police Problem-Oriented Policing Unit, located and arrested the man in the 1700 Block of Bernard Road.

He has been charged with five counts of failure to comply with his release order.

To report an individual who isn’t complying with their release conditions, contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online http://atwww.catchcrooks.com.