    • 'Suspicious death' officially ruled homicide by Windsor police

    The Windsor Police Service investigating a homicide in the 2400 block of Highland Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Oct. 25, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) The Windsor Police Service investigating a homicide in the 2400 block of Highland Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Oct. 25, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
    Windsor police say the death of a 69-year-old man has been ruled a homicide.

    Just before 7:30 a.m. Friday, police attended the 2400 block of Highland Avenue and found the man dead inside the residence.

    While the Major Crimes Unit initially deemed the death suspicious, it was confirmed a homicide by the coroner’s office Saturday morning.

    At this time, investigators believe the homicide is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

    Investigators are asking residents in the immediate area to check dash-cam or surveillance footage between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 25 for evidence related to this case.

    The Windsor Police Service is investigating a suspicious death in the 2400 block of Highland Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Oct. 25, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

