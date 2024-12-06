WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Property crimes down, crimes against people up: WPS

    The logo from a Windsor police cruiser in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, July 16, 2015. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) The logo from a Windsor police cruiser in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, July 16, 2015. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
    The November statistics released by Windsor police show property crimes are down and crimes against people are up.

    Property crimes decreased 11.7 per cent compared to November 2023. For the year, property crimes are down 1.1 per cent, with 10,964 incidents recorded.

    There have been 2,990 crimes against people so far in 2024. This is a 14.4 per cent increase compared to January to November 2023.

    Other criminal code violations including child pornography, administration of justice violations, non-violent weapons offences and gaming and betting offences are up for the year at 4.7 per cent.

    According to WPS, last month, Ward 2 had the highest number of property crimes reported at over 150 incidents. Ward 3 had the second highest and Ward 5 third.

    With files from AM800 News.

