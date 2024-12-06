WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Arrest warrant issued in $64,000 bank fraud investigation

    Police seek an outstanding suspect in connection to a bank fraud investigation. (Source: Windsor police/X.) Police seek an outstanding suspect in connection to a bank fraud investigation. (Source: Windsor police/X.)
    Share

    The Windsor Police Service has issued an arrest warrant for a 29-year-old woman wanted in connection to an ongoing bank fraud investigation.

    China Jade Lam of Markham is wanted by the WPS on charges of fraud over $5,000, obtaining false pretenses over $5,000, using a forged document, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

    She is described as an Asian woman with a slender build, long, dark hair and brown eyes.

    The WPS Financial Crimes Unit said two suspects artificially inflated a synthetically created bank account by allegedly depositing a fraudulent cheque then withdrawing the falsified balance through ATM cash withdrawals and account transfers.

    The transactions took place between Jan. 31 and Feb. 5 of this year, resulting in more than $64,000.

    Another suspect, 42-year-old Elias Ethan Miazad of Ancaster, Ont. was arrested in Niagara Falls by OPP on Oct. 21.

    Anyone who has information about the investigation or Lam’s location is asked to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330.

    Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at 519-258-8477 or online. https://www.catchcrooks.com/

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING New clues emerge in hunt for gunman who killed health insurance CEO

    As the hunt for a masked gunman who stalked and killed the head of the largest U.S. health insurer moved into its third day Friday, surveillance footage provided more clues about the suspect's travels and the places he visited before the shooting.

    Canadian unemployment rate jumps near 8-year high

    Canada had 1.5 million unemployed people in November, propelling its jobless rate to a near-eight-year high outside of the pandemic era and boosting chances of a large interest rate cut on Dec. 11.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News