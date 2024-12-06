Arrest warrant issued in $64,000 bank fraud investigation

The Windsor Police Service has issued an arrest warrant for a 29-year-old woman wanted in connection to an ongoing bank fraud investigation.

China Jade Lam of Markham is wanted by the WPS on charges of fraud over $5,000, obtaining false pretenses over $5,000, using a forged document, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

She is described as an Asian woman with a slender build, long, dark hair and brown eyes.

The WPS Financial Crimes Unit said two suspects artificially inflated a synthetically created bank account by allegedly depositing a fraudulent cheque then withdrawing the falsified balance through ATM cash withdrawals and account transfers.

The transactions took place between Jan. 31 and Feb. 5 of this year, resulting in more than $64,000.

Another suspect, 42-year-old Elias Ethan Miazad of Ancaster, Ont. was arrested in Niagara Falls by OPP on Oct. 21.

Anyone who has information about the investigation or Lam’s location is asked to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330.

Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at 519-258-8477 or online. https://www.catchcrooks.com/