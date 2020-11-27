WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor police detention unit now has access to naloxone, with other units expected to follow before the end of the year.

A WPS news release issued Friday says the topic and discussion surrounding whether Windsor police officers should have access to naloxone to assist in emergency response to an opioid overdose has been reviewed and studied by the service.

“It is anticipated that naloxone will be deployed to other units, including the City Centre Patrol (CCP) and the Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit prior to the end of the year,” WPS says.

The Windsor police announced in October its detention unit would start carrying the medication.

Windsor police will be publicly releasing the number of times Naloxone has been deployed on a quarterly basis.