WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are working on getting naloxone for the detention unit.

At the police service’s board meeting on Thursday, Chief Pam Mizuno said they keep reassessing the need for the potentially life-saving medication in overdose situations.

“We do believe naloxone would assist in our detention unit,” said Mizuno. “We are actively working on putting that into place.”

Mizuno said they are also looking at other units.

“We are assessing needs in specific units. We will have more on that as we are working on a policy,” said Mizuno.

At the meeting, board member Rino Bortolin asked if it would that be tied to geography.

“It would be tied more to assignment of the officers than geography,” responded Mizuno.