

CTV Windsor





A colourful gathering downtown to celebrate Bangla heritage month.

Members of the Bengali community in Windsor-Essex walked from the Bangladesh Peace Clock at Ouellette and Wyandotte to the great Canadian flag at Windsor's riverfront to spread the message of peace at home and all over the world.

The walk continued to Riverside and Parent where the Bangladesh Canada Association of Windsor Essex has proposed a new monument.

Another event is scheduled for celebration Sunday from 4- 10 pm at the Optimist Community Center.