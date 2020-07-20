Advertisement
Naloxone saves K9 Unit after exposure to fentanyl during bust
Maximus and his handler Constable Milan Matovski have had several successfully tracks since joining Essex County's K9 unit in November, 2016. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
LONDON, ONT -- Naloxone doesn’t just save the lives of people as evidenced after an OPP K9 unit was administered naloxone after getting sick due to fentanyl exposure during a drug bust in Leamington.
Last Thursday OPP K9 dog Maximus was assisting police in locating narcotics in a home during a raid.
Maximus became dizzy, disoriented, and his breathing was laboured after being exposed to fentanyl.
Maximus is expected to make a full recovery after he was administered naloxone, a substance used to revive people suffering from opioid overdoses.
Meanwhile a 57-year-old Leamington man is facing several charges after a quantity of fentanyl, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and Canadian currency was seized from the home on Erie Street South.
The accused will appear in a Windsor court in October.