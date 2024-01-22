Windsor police sergeant demoted after pleading guilty to discreditable conduct

A veteran member of the Windsor Police has been demoted after pleading guilty to two counts of discreditable conduct under the Ontario Police Services Act.

Sergeant Steven Gawadzyn appeared on a video call Monday morning to answer to the charges stemming from inappropriate conduct involving female members of the force under his supervision. The 43-year-old also admitted he inappropriately used the law enforcement data base for personal use.

As a result, Gawadzyn was immediately demoted from sergeant to fourth-class constable. According to a statement from Windsor police, Gawadzyn is a 21-year veteran of service and now won’t be eligible to be promoted back to the rank of sergeant for at least five years.

“I’d like to say that I am deeply sorry to Windsor Police Service,” Gawadzyn said in Monday’s hearing before becoming emotional “Reflecting on this I’ve learned a lot and I can assure you I have become a better person. I look forward to continuing my service to the citizens of Windsor and Amherstburg, something I have loved doing for 21 years.”

“I’m truly sorry.”

Gawadzyn has been suspended with pay since the charges were reported in February of last year.

“The Windsor Police Service is committed to fostering a workplace that is respectful and free of harassment,” said Karel DeGraff, Acting Deputy Chief, Operational Support. “We expect our members to conduct themselves professionally and to abide by our values and code of conduct. Members who fail to meet the standards will be held accountable.”

Gawadzyn, who has taken remedial courses on his own time, was emotional when addressing the hearing apologizing to his family, friends, complainants and WPS.