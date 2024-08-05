Windsor police seize more than $30,000 in illegal drugs from resident

WINDSOR
    Windsor police have arrested two suspects and seized a firearm as well as more than $30,000 in illegal drugs.

    On August 1, police say they obtained a search warrant for an apartment in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue due to suspected drug trafficking.

    Upon executing the warrant at round 4:00 p.m., officers arrested a 52-year-old man, and 47-year-old woman, and seized 31.5 grams of fentanyl from the man.

    A search with support of a K9 officer yielded an additional 54.9 grams of fentanyl, 68 grams of crack cocaine, 47.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a 9mm handgun, digital scales, and $2,845 in Canadian currency.

    Both individuals now face charges of possession of controlled substances, possession of a firearm without a license and more.  

