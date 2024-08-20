Windsor police seeking assistance finding missing 64-year-old man

The Windsor Police Service is calling on the public to help find a missing 64-year-old man.

The man, identified as Kenneth Hall, was last seen on Aug. 14 in the 100 block of Ouellette Avenue.

He is five feet eight inches tall, around 180 pounds and walks with a limp.

Police said he was last seen wearing a light grey spring jacket, jeans and grey work shoes.

Anyone who sees Hall is asked to contact Windsor police.